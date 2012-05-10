Steelers Agree To Terms With Seventh-Round Pick Kelvin Beachum

May 10, 2012 at 09:30 AM

The Steelers have agreed to terms with the last of their four seventh-round draft picks from the 2012 NFL Draft, guard Kelvin Beachum. Financial terms of the four-year deal were not disclosed.

Beachum (6-3, 303), who was the 248th overall pick, played collegiately at Southern Methodist University. He started all 52 games he played at left tackle during his collegiate career. As a senior, Beachum was selected to the Lombardi Award and Outland Award watch lists and named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team. Beachum earned first-team Conference USA honors after his junior season. In 2011, Beachum blocked for an offense that scored 336 points and racked up 5,052 yards of total offense.

Beachum also had an impact off the field, serving as a student representative to the SMU Board of Trustees and as President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He was also on SMU President R. Gerald Turner's Commission on Substance Abuse, the Student Affairs Leadership Council and the SMU Athletic Council.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Stan Savran, broadcaster, 76

Longtime Pittsburgh broadcaster and trusted voice for decades, passed away on Monday night

news

Statement from Rooney II on Savran

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran

news

Morehouse promoted to EVP

The Steelers have promoted David Morehouse to an expanded role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, it was announced on Thursday by Team President Art Rooney II

news

Dates are set for OTAs and minicamps

The Steelers offseason program kicks off on April 17

news

Steelers hire Glenn Thomas

Glenn Thomas has been hired as the team's offensive assistant coach

news

Steelers hire Brooks, promote Martin

The Steelers hired Jason Brooks as the team's defensive quality control coach and promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach

news

Early negotiating period is underway

NFL teams can get an early jump on free agency today, with rules in place

news

Getting ready to kick off free agency

Find the answers to all of your NFL free agency questions are right here

news

Statement from Rooney on Haley

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Dick Haley

news

NFL Key Dates 2023

A look at the key dates on the 2023 NFL calendar

news

Play YinzChat Combine Challenge for your chance to win

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this week during the NFL Combine for a chance to win a T.J. Watt autographed jersey

news

Curry named inside linebackers coach

The Steelers announced the hiring of Aaron Curry as the team's inside linebackers coach

Advertising