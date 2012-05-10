Steelers Agree To Terms With Seventh-Round Pick Kelvin Beachum

The Steelers have agreed to terms with the last of their four seventh-round draft picks from the 2012 NFL Draft, guard Kelvin Beachum. Financial terms of the four-year deal were not disclosed.
Beachum (6-3, 303), who was the 248th overall pick, played collegiately at Southern Methodist University. He started all 52 games he played at left tackle during his collegiate career. As a senior, Beachum was selected to the Lombardi Award and Outland Award watch lists and named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team. Beachum earned first-team Conference USA honors after his junior season. In 2011, Beachum blocked for an offense that scored 336 points and racked up 5,052 yards of total offense.
Beachum also had an impact off the field, serving as a student representative to the SMU Board of Trustees and as President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He was also on SMU President R. Gerald Turner's Commission on Substance Abuse, the Student Affairs Leadership Council and the SMU Athletic Council.