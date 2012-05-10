Steelers Agree To Terms With Seventh-Round Pick Kelvin Beachum

The Steelers have agreed to terms with the last of their four seventh-round draft picks from the 2012 NFL Draft, guard Kelvin Beachum. Financial terms of the four-year deal were not disclosed.

Beachum (6-3, 303), who was the 248th overall pick, played collegiately at Southern Methodist University. He started all 52 games he played at left tackle during his collegiate career. As a senior, Beachum was selected to the Lombardi Award and Outland Award watch lists and named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team. Beachum earned first-team Conference USA honors after his junior season. In 2011, Beachum blocked for an offense that scored 336 points and racked up 5,052 yards of total offense.