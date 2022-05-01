Steelers agree to terms 10 rookie free agents

Following the 2022 NFL Draft the Steelers agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookie free agents.

The team signed five defensive players and five on offense.

The full list is below:

Offensive tackle Jake Dixon - Duquesne

Running back Mataeo Durant - Duke

Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter - Michigan

Outside linebacker Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M

Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry - Auburn

Guard Chris Owens - Alabama

Cornerback Chris Steele - Southern California

Offensive tackle Jordan Tucker - North Carolina

Running back Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State

Cornerback Bryce Watts - UMass

More on the Rookie Free Agents:

Offensive tackle Jake Dixon started all 10 games at left tackle in 2021, earning first-team All-NEC honors for the second straight season. Played in a total of 50 games for Duquesne, one of their most consistent players on the line. He also showed off his talents as a receiver with three catches, one for a touchdown. Dixon is from Pittsburgh and the graduate student went to Bethel Park High School.

Duke running back Mataeo Durant played in 44 career games, starting 12, and missed only four games during his career. He carried the ball 489 times for 2,562 yards, a 5.24-yard average, with 18 touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 488 yards and added four receiving touchdowns. He finished with 3,050 career all-purpose yards.

Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter was a three-year letterman at Michigan where he played in 37 career games with four starts at defensive tackle. In 2021 he played in all 14 games on the defensive line, with 24 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

Texas A & M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson played in 12 games in 2021, starting nine. He finished with 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks, adding to his career total of 18 sacks. He earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performances against Alabama and South Carolina. Also earned the team's Defensive Playmaker Award.

Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry had a career-high 33 tackles in 2021, including 7.5 for a loss, and added 3.5 sacks. He had a career-high seven tackles, three for a loss, and a sack in the season-opener in 2021, getting his final season off to a strong start.

Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens started 20 career games, including 12 at right tackle and one at center in 2021. He has played multiple positions throughout his time with the Crimson Tide and was part of an Alabama offensive front that earned player of the week honors from the coaching staff following the win over Ole Miss in 2021. Also was part of an offensive line that earned the same honor after the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

Cornerback Chris Steele from Southern California finished his career with 95 tackles, 12 deflections, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, a sack and three interceptions, while playing in 29 games with 23 starts. In 2021 he had 33 tackles, 19 of them solo stops, and two interceptions.

North Carolina offensive tackle Jordan Tucker started all 13 games in 2021, blocking for an offense that averaged 35.2 points per game and 468.3 yards per game, ranked 10th in the NCAA and third in the ACC. Played in a total of 45 career games for the Tar Heels.

Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren was a standout his senior season after the JUCO product played two years at Utah State before transferring for his final season. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year by the league's head coaches. One of seven finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. Had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns.