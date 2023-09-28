Steelers affecting quarterbacks, one play at a time

Helping that has been the solid play of outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, leads the NFL with six sacks and 16 quarterback pressures while also forcing two fumbles and recovering another. Highsmith, meanwhile, has gotten just one sack to this point, but he's also gotten five pressures and forced a fumble.

The ability of those two edge rushers to affect a quarterback leads to plenty of errant passes. The Steelers are allowing the seventh-lowest completion percentage in the league.

"I think when you watch quarterbacks, you see them start feeling that rush feet get a little hot, maybe a little bit you know just makes the throws just a little bit less accurate," Austin said. "And it's like if you have a big back, and you're pounding the big back at the end of the game, you know you start feeling all of a sudden those three-yard runs become five- and six-yard runs. It's the same thing with a pass rush. If we're getting hits on them, we're getting home then the quarterback gets a little bit antsy because he doesn't want to get hit – like a zero-sum thing."

Doing that Sunday against the Houston Texans could be critical to the Steelers' success.