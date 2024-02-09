 Skip to main content
Steelers add to offensive coaching staff

Feb 09, 2024 at 02:07 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers announced several additions to their coaching staff on Friday, naming Tom Arth as the quarterbacks coach, Zach Azzanni as the wide receivers coach and Mateo Kambui as an offensive assistant. 

Arth spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers where he was the team's passing game specialist. During his time with the Chargers, he was part of a staff that helped the offense rank fifth in passing offense and eleventh in total offense during his tenure. He also helped quarterback Justin Herbert continue to set NFL records.  

Prior to joining the Chargers, he spent nine seasons coaching in the college ranks, including three as the head coach at the University of Akron (2019-21). He also was the head coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (2017-18) and his alma mater, John Carroll, for four seasons (2013-16). 

Arth's time in the NFL began when he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He spent three seasons with the Colts (2003-05).

Azzanni spent the 2023 season as the receivers coach for the New York Jets and comes to the Steelers with a wealth of experience. Prior to joining the Jets, he was the receivers coach for the Denver Broncos (2018-22) and Chicago Bears (2017), after spending 18 years coaching on the collegiate level. 

In 2021, seven Broncos receivers caught at least one pass and the unit combined for 171 catches for 2,257 yards and eight touchdowns. Among those Azzanni has coached are Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton with the Broncos. In his rookie season in 2020, Jeudy had 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns. Sutton was selected to the Pro Bowl in his second season under 

Azzanni began his coaching career in the college ranks, serving as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach (2015-16) and wide receivers/recruiting coordinator (2013-14). Prior to that he was at the University of Wisconsin (2012), Western Kentucky (2011), Florida (2009-10), Central Michigan (2007-09), Bowling Green (2003-06) and Valparaiso (1999-2000). 

Kambui spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons as an offensive line assistant. Prior to that he spent two seasons (2021-22) as the Marlin Briscoe Coaching Fellow for the Denver Broncos. Kambui also spent time as a graduate assistant at Georgia Southern (2020) and running backs coach at Florida A&M (2019). 

Kambui played center at Florida A&M, where he appeared in 22 games. He transferred from Butler Community College in Kansas where he earned first team all-conference honors.

