 Skip to main content
Advertising

Steelers add to defensive coaching staff

Mar 20, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers hired Anthony Midget as the team's assistant secondary coach.

Midget comes to the Steelers with nine years of NFL experience, after spending three seasons as the secondary coach with the Tennessee Titans (2020-22). 

The Titans third-down percentage defense was ranked third in the NFL in 2022 and their opponents converted only 34.2 percent of their attempts.

The Titans defense tied for 10th in the NFL with 16 interceptions in 2021 and fourth in the NFL with 83 passes defensed.   

In his first season with the Titans in 2020, the defense ranked seventh in the NFL with 15 interceptions.

Prior to joining the Titans, he spent six seasons with the Houston Texans, four as the assistant secondary coach (2014-17) and two as the secondary coach (2018-19). 

In his final season in Houston, Midget worked with a defensive backfield that helped the Texans win their second consecutive AFC South title and their fourth in five years, despite new faces in the secondary. 

In 2018, the Texans allowed only 19.8 points per game, including an NFL-best 17.3 points per game from Weeks 5-17.   

In 2017, the Texans were tied with the Steelers, Bengals and Dolphins for the NFL lead with three different defensive backs posting at least one interception and sack. The Texans finished the 2016 season with the NFL's top-ranked defense for the first time in franchise history, while in 2015 the defense finished third in the NFL in net yards and net passing yards allowed per game. 

Prior to his time in the NFL, he spent time in the college ranks, including as safeties coach at Penn State (2013). Penn State's pass defense efficiency ranked fifth in the Big Ten and they were one of only two teams (Ohio State) to have three players ranked in the top 20 in passes defensed in the conference. 

Midget spent five seasons at Georgia State, one as defensive coordinator (2012) and four as a combination of secondary/special teams coordinator (2008-11). He joined the college ranks as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, where they won the 2007 ACC title. He began his coaching career on the high school level at Lake Worth (Florida) High School (2003-06). 

Midget was a three-year starting cornerback at Virginia Tech. His senior year he earned third team All-American honors and first team All-Big East honors.  He was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Free Agency Q & A

Everything you need to know about NFL free agency, including the salary cap number for 2024
news

Statement from Rooney on Russell

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Andy Russell
news

Statement from Rooney on Hillgrove

The Steelers released a statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the retirement of long-time Steelers broadcaster Bill Hillgrove
news

Play YinzChat Combine Challenge for your chance to win

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this week during the NFL Combine for a chance to win a Broderick Jones autographed jersey
news

Steelers add to offensive coaching staff

The Steelers added three coaches to the offensive staff on Friday
news

Smith named Steelers offensive coordinator

Arthur Smith was named the Steelers new offensive coordinator
news

2024 NFL Key Dates

A look at the key dates on the 2024 NFL calendar
news

Steelers-Bills game moved to Monday

The Steelers Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills will be played on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
news

Steelers 2024 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2024 opponents are determined
news

Steelers-Ravens game time announced

The date and time for the Steelers Week 18 game against the Ravens is now official
news

A New Steelers Field for Kids

Steelers announce new community field and youth-recreation complex at Hazelwood Green; state-of-the art facility, to be developed by Tishman Speyer, will serve young people in Hazelwood and across the region
Advertising