Steelers add to defensive coaching staff

The Steelers hired Anthony Midget as the team's assistant secondary coach.

Midget comes to the Steelers with nine years of NFL experience, after spending three seasons as the secondary coach with the Tennessee Titans (2020-22).

The Titans third-down percentage defense was ranked third in the NFL in 2022 and their opponents converted only 34.2 percent of their attempts.

The Titans defense tied for 10th in the NFL with 16 interceptions in 2021 and fourth in the NFL with 83 passes defensed.

In his first season with the Titans in 2020, the defense ranked seventh in the NFL with 15 interceptions.

Prior to joining the Titans, he spent six seasons with the Houston Texans, four as the assistant secondary coach (2014-17) and two as the secondary coach (2018-19).

In his final season in Houston, Midget worked with a defensive backfield that helped the Texans win their second consecutive AFC South title and their fourth in five years, despite new faces in the secondary.

In 2018, the Texans allowed only 19.8 points per game, including an NFL-best 17.3 points per game from Weeks 5-17.

In 2017, the Texans were tied with the Steelers, Bengals and Dolphins for the NFL lead with three different defensive backs posting at least one interception and sack. The Texans finished the 2016 season with the NFL's top-ranked defense for the first time in franchise history, while in 2015 the defense finished third in the NFL in net yards and net passing yards allowed per game.

Prior to his time in the NFL, he spent time in the college ranks, including as safeties coach at Penn State (2013). Penn State's pass defense efficiency ranked fifth in the Big Ten and they were one of only two teams (Ohio State) to have three players ranked in the top 20 in passes defensed in the conference.

Midget spent five seasons at Georgia State, one as defensive coordinator (2012) and four as a combination of secondary/special teams coordinator (2008-11). He joined the college ranks as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, where they won the 2007 ACC title. He began his coaching career on the high school level at Lake Worth (Florida) High School (2003-06).