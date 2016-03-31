Steelers add depth on defensive line

Mar 31, 2016 at 06:00 AM

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Ricardo Mathews

Steelers agreed to terms with DL Ricardo Mathews on a one-year contract. Photos by AP.

Defensive line was a position the Steelers were looking to add depth, and they did just that with the signing of free agent defensive lineman Ricardo Mathews to a one-year contract.

Mathews played the last two seasons for the San Diego Chargers, playing in 28 games and starting nine. He finished with 43 tackles and two and a half sacks in his two seasons with the Chargers.

He was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round in the 2010 NFL Draft, and played in 52 games for the Colts with six starts.

Mathews has 94 career tackles, four sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The 6-3, 300 pound Mathews played college ball at Cincinnati.

