Steelers Activate Casey Hampton and Rashard Mendenhall From PUP List

Hampton is in his 12th season with the Steelers and has played in 157 career games with 146 career starts. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Hampton was recovering from a knee injury in the offseason.

Mendenhall is in his fifth year with the Steelers after originally being the team's first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Mendenhall has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has amassed 3,367 yards rushing in his first four years. He was recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in the 2011 regular-season finale at Cleveland.