Steelers Activate Casey Hampton and Rashard Mendenhall From PUP List

The Steelers activated veteran nose tackle Casey Hampton and veteran running back Rashard Mendenhall from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List, the team announced today.
Hampton is in his 12th season with the Steelers and has played in 157 career games with 146 career starts. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Hampton was recovering from a knee injury in the offseason.
Mendenhall is in his fifth year with the Steelers after originally being the team's first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Mendenhall has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has amassed 3,367 yards rushing in his first four years. He was recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in the 2011 regular-season finale at Cleveland.