The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today that the new name of their home stadium will be Acrisure Stadium. Financial terms of the 15-year deal for the stadium were not released.

Acrisure is a Fintech which operates a top 10 global insurance broker. The company provides a broad array of AI-driven solutions across Insurance, Real Estate Services, Cyber Services, Asset Management and more to millions of clients. Notably, Acrisure has grown from $38 million in revenue to more than $3.8 billion in just over eight years and has rapidly expanded its global footprint.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is a tremendous honor," said Greg Williams, Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO." said Greg Williams, Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community. Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."

Acrisure will immediately take over the naming rights to the Steelers' North Shore stadium, starting with the 2022 season. The stadium had been named Heinz Field since it opened in 2001.

Williams is the Co-Founder of Acrisure and a lifelong Steelers fan. He's guided Acrisure using a unique business model, a "no-limits culture" and an intense commitment to technology. Under this direction, Acrisure has become the fastest growing insurance broker in history with a strategy centered on combining the best of human and artificial intelligence. Acrisure is a global company, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with operations in 14 countries and over 14,000 employees.