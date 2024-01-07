Steelers 2024 opponents determined

While the dates and times won't be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2024 regular season schedule, which includes the traditional AFC North opponents.

This year the AFC North teams will face the AFC West and the NFC East in games at home and on the road. In addition, there will be three games based on finish within divisions, with the AFC North teams facing teams from the AFC East at home and AFC South and NFC South on the road.

With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional road game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and the New York Jets.

On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders.