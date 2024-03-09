 Skip to main content
Steelers 2024 NFL Draft slots are set

Mar 09, 2024 at 08:39 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The NFL released the complete round-by-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft following compensatory picks being awarded, and the Steelers have a total of seven picks.

The draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan and the following is a full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks after they didn't receive any compensatory picks.

2024 Steelers NFL Draft Slots:

First Round – 20th pick in round (20th pick overall)

Second Round –19th pick in round (51st pick overall)

Third Round – 20th pick in round (84th pick overall)

Fourth Round – 19th pick in round (118th overall)

Fourth Round – 20th pick in round (119th overall) (acquired from Los Angeles Rams via Kevin Dotson trade)

Fifth Round – No pick (traded to Los Angeles Rams via Kevin Dotson trade)

Sixth Round – 19th pick in round (194th overall)

Seventh Round – 20th pick in round (240th pick overall)

