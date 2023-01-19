Steelers-by-position: Defensive line

Leal, a third-round draft pick, had 14 tackles in his limited duty. More will be counted on from him moving forward.

The same goes for former fifth-round pick Isaiahh Loudermilk. The 25-year-old was passed by Leal for playing time in 2022, seeing 116 snaps, most of which came while Leal was out with injury.

Heading into his third season, he'll be expected to make a big jump forward to earn more playing time.

The Steelers also signed former Arkansas star Jonathan Marshall off the practice squad of the Jets late in the season when Wormley was injured, but was not active at all in the final four games he was on the active roster, with the team elevating practice squad defensive lineman Renell Wren for each of the final two games instead.

ONE STAT THAT STOOD OUT

After combining for 20 sacks in 2021, the defensive line combined for just 14 in 2022. But the team's run defense went from a league-worst 146.1 yards per game allowed to 108.1, which was ninth-best. More importantly, the Steelers went from giving up 5.0 yards per carry in 2021 to just 4.2 this season.

LOOK AHEAD TO 2023

This group could have a much different look to it in 2023 with Ogunjobi, Alualu and Wormley all headed toward free agency.