Steelers 2021 opponents determined

Jan 16, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

While the dates and times won't be announced for a while, normally in April or May, the Steelers know who will be on the regular season schedule, including the traditional AFC North opponents.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks were added when the NFL expanded to 17 regular season games.

On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings.

2021 Regular Season Opponents (2020 Regular Season Record)
Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)
Cleveland Browns (11-5)
Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Chicago Bears (8-8)
Denver Broncos (5-11)
Detroit Lions (5-11)
Green Bay Packers (13-3)
Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
Tennessee Titans (11-5)

