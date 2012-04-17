Steelers 2012 Regular Season Schedule

The Steelers will play five nationally televised primetime games, it was announced today when the NFL released its 2012 regular season schedule.

The Steelers open the season on national television with a matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. and will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger and the Broncos' Peyton Manning.

Pittsburgh's nationally televised primetime games at Heinz Field include one against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN), and another on Sunday night, Nov. 18 at 8:20 p.m. against the Baltimore Ravens (NBC). Pittsburgh's other national primetime games include road contests on Thursday, Oct. 11 at Tennessee (8:20 p.m. – NFL Network) and Sunday, Oct. 21 at Cincinnati (8:20 p.m. – NBC).

"It's an interesting schedule with a lot of interesting games – a lot of primetime games, which makes it fun for the fans," Steelers' President Art Rooney II said. "The opening game in Denver obviously will be an interesting way to start the season. There will be a lot of attention paid to Peyton Manning's first game with the Denver Broncos, so it'll be exciting to start out that way. Then we have the New York Jets at home, which will be another exciting game, a repeat of the AFC Championship Game from a couple of years ago here at Heinz Field."

In addition to the Steelers' two home primetime contests, Pittsburgh will play six more games at Heinz Field – Week 2 vs. New York Jets (4:15 p.m.), Week 5 vs. Philadelphia (1 p.m.), Week 8 vs. Washington (1 p.m.), Week 14 vs. San Diego (1 p.m.), Week 16 vs. Cincinnati (1 p.m.) and Week 17 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.).

For the second consecutive year, the Steelers will kick off their NFL season on the road, this year against the Broncos. In addition, Pittsburgh will play at Oakland in Week 3 (4:15 p.m.), at the New York Giants in Week 9 (4:15 p.m.), at Cleveland in Week 12 (1 p.m.), at Baltimore in Week 13 (4:15 p.m.) and at Dallas in Week 15 (4:15 p.m.).


The Steelers' annual bye week will be on Sept. 30 (Week 4).

All Sunday games beginning in Week 11 through the remainder of the regular season are subject to flexible scheduling and could be moved into the Sunday night time slot (8:20 p.m.). The NFL will provide at least 12 days notice of time changes due to the "flex" scheduling. Week 17 start time changes could be decided on six days notice to ensure a game with playoff implications. Flexible scheduling will not impact Thursday, Saturday or Monday night games.

The Thursday Night Football schedule on NFL Network will now feature 13 games, all on Thursdays, from Weeks 2-15 (skipping Week 12). In previous years, the NFLN slate included at least one Saturday night game.  NBC will televise the Thursday night game on Thanksgiving in Week 12, in addition to the NFL Kickoff game.

Fans can listen to every Steelers game throughout the preseason and the regular season on the Steelers Radio Network on WDVE-FM (102.5) and WBGG-AM (970).

Steelers 2012 Preseason Schedule

DateOpponentTime (TV)
Thurs., Aug. 9 at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m. (KDKA-TV)
Sun., Aug. 19 Indianapolis 8:00 p.m. (NBC/WPXI-TV)
Sat., Aug. 25 at Buffalo 7:00 p.m. (KDKA-TV)
Thurs., Aug. 30 Carolina 7:00 p.m. (KDKA-TV)**

Steelers 2012 Regular Season Schedule

DateOpponentTime (TV)
Sun., Sept. 9 at Denver 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sun., Sept. 16 N.Y. Jets 4:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Sept. 23 at Oakland 4:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Sept. 30 BYE ---
Sun., Oct. 7 Philadelphia 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Thurs., Oct. 11 at Tennessee 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)
Sun., Oct. 21 at Cincinnati 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sun., Oct. 28 Washington 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Sun., Nov. 4 at N.Y. Giants 4:15 p.m. (CBS)
Mon., Nov. 12 Kansas City 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun., Nov. 18 Baltimore 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sun., Nov. 25 at Cleveland 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 2 at Baltimore 4:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 9 San Diego 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 16 at Dallas 4:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 23 Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 30 Cleveland 1:00 p.m. (CBS)**

* Times and TV network may change due to flexible scheduling

* *

All times are Eastern**

 
