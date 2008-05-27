Steelers 2007 Season Chronicled In Highlight Film Titled,

"A New Era"

PITTSBURGH —The story of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2007 season was retold today when the team unveiled its annual season highlight film, "A New Era, The 2007 Pittsburgh Steelers."

The film, which premiered today in the East Club Lounge at Heinz Field, details the Steelers first season under Head Coach Mike Tomlin and provides a detailed look at the team's 75th season. The 2007 team returned to the playoffs and captured the AFC North Division title with a 10-6 record.

The 23-minute film recaptures the Steelers' record-setting performances set in 2007, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's memorable year, arguably the best season by a quarterback in team history.

Roethlisberger set a club record with 32 touchdowns and was named to his first Pro Bowl. He also tossed a team-record (tied) five touchdowns on November 5 on a Monday Night Football game versus the Baltimore Ravens, the same night the Steelers 75th Season All-Time team was recognized.

Viewers also saw linebacker James Harrison, who was named team MVP in 2007, raise his game in his first season as a starter. Harrison led the team with 8.5 sacks and earned a starting spot in the Pro Bowl, while helping the Steelers rank first in the NFL in total defense.

""A New Era" was produced by Bethel Park-native John Weiss of NFL Films, his 18th Steelers highlight project. KDKA Radio's Larry Richert narrates the video, while the Steelers broadcast team of Bill Hillgrove and former Steelers All-Pro Tunch Ilkin are featured in radio calls of game action.