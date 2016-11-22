Staying on the right side of the goal line

SIX NOT THREE:** The Steelers got stubborn at the end of the second quarter and went for a touchdown with five seconds left in the half and then again two more times on untimed downs.

First-and-goal, Browns' 3 (0:10): On a snap from the left hash, the Steelers wanted to get the ball to tight end Ladarius Green in the right corner of the end zone. But Green couldn't get off the line of scrimmage cleanly coming out of a bunch-right with wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Jesse James. Green cut behind James but bumped into cornerback Joe Haden, who was trying to get between Green and James to Brown. Cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun then made contact with Green at the goal line. Roethlisberger adjusted and threw incomplete for wide receiver Landry Jones, who was well covered by cornerback Jamar Taylor.

Second-and-goal, Browns' 3 (0:05): From an empty set, Roethlisberger accepted a shotgun snap and took a three-step drop, then rolled right. Brown came across the formation from left to right then cut up the field into the end zone. Brown looked to his right, where safety Ed Reynolds was in coverage. The ball was thrown to his left and fell incomplete. But a holding penalty on Boddy-Calhoun against wide receiver Eli Rogers gave the Steelers another snap.

First-and-goal, Browns' 1 (0:00): The Steelers went for it again. "This is a mistake," Gannon insisted. "Regardless of what happens, I think you kick the field goal." Instead, Roethlisberger tried to hit Brown on a slant off a play-action fake to running back Le'Veon Bell. The pass fell incomplete but Haden was called for pass interference on Brown, setting up another untimed down.

First-and-goal, Browns' 1 (0:00): The play began with Hamilton wide-left, James on left tackle Alejandro Villanueva's left, Rogers and Brown in a stack-right formation and Roethlisberger in the shotgun. Bell took a handoff and followed right guard David DeCastro, who was pulling left, and then cut up the field underneath DeCastro's block on linebacker Jamie Collins. Guard Ramon Foster sealed off nose tackle Danny Shelton and Bell followed Villanueva (on defensive end Carl Nassib) and James (on strong safety Derrick Kindred) into the end zone.

A two-point conversion gave the Steelers a 14-0 halftime lead.

Two goal-line series.

Two different approaches.