Statements regarding Eli Rogers

Statement by Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert on Eli Rogers:

We are disappointed that Eli Rogers has been suspended for Week 1 of the regular season as part of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

The suspension will begin following the final roster cutdown on September 1. He will be allowed to continue his rehabilitation and attend meetings at team's headquarters, but he will not be permitted to practice with the team during his suspension or attend the Week 1 game.

Statement by an NFL spokesperson:

Eli Rogers of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Rogers will be eligible to return to the Steelers' active roster on Monday, September 10 following the team's September 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.