Statement from Steelers Spokesman

Statement from Pittsburgh Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten:
The Steelers were informed this morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately was self-quarantined, and the organization continues to be in the NFL's Intensive Protocol. We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. The player will be placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 List today.
The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remain our highest priority.