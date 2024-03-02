 Skip to main content
Statement from Rooney on Russell

Mar 02, 2024 at 12:40 PM

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on Andy Russell:

We are saddened by the news of the passing of Andy Russell. Andy was part of the foundation of the great Steelers teams of the 1970's. He was one of the few players who Coach Chuck Noll kept on the team after he became our head coach in 1969. Andy was the team captain and his leadership was a critical part of Coach Noll's development of the 70's Steelers which paved the way to 4 Super Bowl Championships. We were excited to induct Andy into our inaugural Steelers' Hall of Honor class in 2017.

Andy went on to have a very successful career in business after his playing days and was a constant presence in the Pittsburgh Community.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Cindy, and the Russell Family.

