Statement from Rooney on Russell

We are saddened by the news of the passing of Andy Russell. Andy was part of the foundation of the great Steelers teams of the 1970's. He was one of the few players who Coach Chuck Noll kept on the team after he became our head coach in 1969. Andy was the team captain and his leadership was a critical part of Coach Noll's development of the 70's Steelers which paved the way to 4 Super Bowl Championships. We were excited to induct Andy into our inaugural Steelers' Hall of Honor class in 2017.