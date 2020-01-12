hall-of-fame_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Statement from Rooney on Cowher

Jan 11, 2020 at 08:00 PM

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on Bill Cowher:

Congratulations to Bill Cowher on his election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of our most successful coaches in team history, Bill's energy and dedication for coaching was evident in every practice and every game. His Pittsburgh roots were perfect for our organization because he knew the history and passion of our fans, and he wanted to bring a Super Bowl back to his hometown. He accomplished that feat in dramatic fashion in Super Bowl XL.

Bill was always a family man and made the tough decision to walk away from coaching at a young age to focus on them. I am so happy for his entire family, and I'm sure this summer in Canton will be a special time for Bill and all of Steelers Nation.

Related Content

news

Harrison, Ward are HOF semifinalists

James Harrison and Hines Ward are semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023

news

Six Steelers nominated for HOF Class of 2023

Six Steelers made the list of nominees for the next HOF class

news

Rooney Jr., Parker finalists for HOF

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023

news

Rooney Jr., Parker semifinalists for HOF

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023

news

A Hall of Fame honor for Parisi, Gordon

Former equipment manager Tony Parisi and public relations director Joe Gordon received the HOF's 'Awards of Excellence'

news

Shell shares his story of perseverance

Donnie Shell took part in Heart of a Hall of Famer with area high school students as a part of Black History Month

news

Bettis' birthday best

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is 50 years old today, so we are celebrating his big day with some of his most memorable Steelers moments

news

Nunn's impact was felt by many

Bill Nunn's impact went well beyond football, and was felt by those who worked with him at the Pittsburgh Courier

news

Ward a semifinalist for HOF Class of 2022

Hines Ward is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the sixth time

news

A night to honor legends

Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell will receive their Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence

news

Five Steelers among nominees for HOF

The Steelers are well represented among the Modern Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

news

Setting the standard in Canton

It was an incredible weekend in Canton, Ohio for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertising