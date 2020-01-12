Statement from Rooney on Cowher

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on Bill Cowher:
Congratulations to Bill Cowher on his election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of our most successful coaches in team history, Bill's energy and dedication for coaching was evident in every practice and every game. His Pittsburgh roots were perfect for our organization because he knew the history and passion of our fans, and he wanted to bring a Super Bowl back to his hometown. He accomplished that feat in dramatic fashion in Super Bowl XL.
Bill was always a family man and made the tough decision to walk away from coaching at a young age to focus on them. I am so happy for his entire family, and I'm sure this summer in Canton will be a special time for Bill and all of Steelers Nation.