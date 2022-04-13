Statement from Kalabrya Haskins

Apr 13, 2022 at 12:10 PM

Statement from Kalabrya Haskins, the wife of late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins:

I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss. The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated. The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts. I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we painfully grieve.

My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!

We will be holding a celebration of Dwayne's life on Friday, April 22, at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. We invite family, friends, teammates, coaches, and those who want to pay their respects to Dwayne to a visitation from 10-11 a.m., which will be followed by a celebration of life service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Related Content

news

Dwayne Haskins, 1997-2022

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning in a tragic accident

news

Statement from Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

The Steelers released a statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin on the loss of Dwayne Haskins

news

OTA, minicamp dates set for 2022

The Steelers offseason program begins on April 18

news

New overtime rule passes for postseason

A new overtime rule was approved during the NFL Owners Meetings, but it will be for the playoffs only

news

NFL Free Agency Q & A

Answers to all of your NFL free agency questions are right here

news

Williams named assistant offensive line coach

Isaac Williams is the newest addition to the Steelers coaching staff

news

Meyer named offensive line coach

Pat Meyer was named the team's new offensive line coach

news

Austin named defensive coordinator

Teryl Austin was named the Steelers defensive coordinator

news

Jackson hired to coach receivers

The Steelers hired Frisman Jackson as the teams new receivers coach

news

Special Roethlisberger Digest available soon

A special Steelers Digest edition, focused on Ben Rosthelisberger, is in the works. Find out how you can get yours

news

Statement from Rooney on Roethlisberger's retirement

Team President Art Rooney II released a statement on Ben Roethlisberger's retirement on Thursday afternoon

Advertising