Starks likes the look of 2016 team

On guard David DeCastro:** "He is a Stanford man and he is Cro-Magnon man at the same time. He is the smartest cave man I know. I am just kidding. He is just a smart, physical dude. He was used to running the ball at Stanford and then he came here and was the perfect fit for the position at right guard with the Steelers running game. He is a rock right there."

On tackle Marcus Gilbert:

"Him being able to stay healthy is a great thing. He keeps getting better and better as the years go on and as he gets more comfortable. He had that transition going from left to right going from college to pro. It was a tough transition the first couple of years and he was behind Willie Colon. Having him there steady and consistent at the position and the amount of games he has under his belt just continues to help with that continuity and leadership on the line."On what the offense can do this season:"Pretty much whatever they want. When you have a group that is solid and knows what they are doing and can execute the entire playbook as a unit, they can do whatever they want. Then you have a talent like Ben Roethlisberger who can put them in the right position offensively if they are mismatched on a given play. You can't beat that knowledge. When you have a great offensive line that is versatile and a quarterback that puts them in the best position possible nothing but good things can happen."