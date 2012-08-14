Starks activated; moves made at RB

The Steelers activated veteran offensive tackle Max Starks from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List, the team announced today.

Starks, now in his ninth season with the Steelers, has been recovering from an ACL injury. He has seen action in 107 career games with 80 starts.

The Steelers also signed rookie running back Jason Ford. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Illinois in May. Ford will wear No. 21.