Snell is Digest Player of the Week

BENNY SNELL

Running Back

CINCINNATI – The Steelers came here without having had a 100-yard rusher in quite some time this season, but by the time their 16-10 victory over the Bengals here was in the history books, that fact was just a statistical detail. In his first game back after needing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, Benny Snell carried 21 times for 98 yards, a 4.7 average, and he broke off a couple of critical runs.

One of those was for 21 yards and led to a Chris Boswell field goal that extended the Steelers lead to 16-10, and the second was for 13 yards on a second-and-6 to give the team a first down inside the two-minute warning and sent the offense into victory formation. Snell is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.