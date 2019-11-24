Player of the Week

Snell is Digest Player of the Week

Nov 24, 2019 at 04:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

BENNY SNELL
Running Back

CINCINNATI – The Steelers came here without having had a 100-yard rusher in quite some time this season, but by the time their 16-10 victory over the Bengals here was in the history books, that fact was just a statistical detail. In his first game back after needing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, Benny Snell carried 21 times for 98 yards, a 4.7 average, and he broke off a couple of critical runs.

One of those was for 21 yards and led to a Chris Boswell field goal that extended the Steelers lead to 16-10, and the second was for 13 yards on a second-and-6 to give the team a first down inside the two-minute warning and sent the offense into victory formation. Snell is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Cam Heyward, who had six tackles, a sack, and four total hits on the quarterback; James Washington, who caught three passes for 98 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown in which he stiff-armed B.W. Webb to the ground at the 25-yard line to complete the play; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had six tackles and recovered a fumble inside the Pittsburgh 10-yard line just before the ball went out of bounds to save the team at least three points; Devin Bush, who had four tackles and forced the fumble that Fitzpatrick recovered; Boswell, who was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts; and Jordan Berry, who had a net average of 42.6 yards, with three of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

