Snap, crackle, pop for Dobbs

LATROBE, Pa. _ With Ben Roethlisberger unavailable again by design, it was quarterback Josh Dobbs' time to shine.

Dobbs had 1:39 with which to do so, but ultimtely needed just three snaps to put an exclamation point on this afternoon's practice at Saint Vincent College.

"We're just creating more opportunities for guys like Mason (Rudolph) and Josh, particularly with that two-minute drill," head coach Mike Tomlin explained. "We've seen Ben in enough two minutes, and he's going to have an opportunity.

"But particularly as we push into preseason football the guys that could be in position to execute two minutes in week one of the preseason and week two of the preseason are the guys that need the reps."

Dobbs was tasked with driving the first-team offense (a unit that included Matt Feiler at left guard and Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle) 52 yards for a touchdown in 1:39, with one timeout at his disposal.

He made fast work of a first-team "nickel" defense that included Ola Adeniyi at left outside linebacker, Tyler Matakevich and first-year pro Robert Spillane at inside linebacker, and Kameron Kelly at one of the safety positions.

On first down, Dobbs hit wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for 14 yards.

On the second snap, Dobbs found tight end Vance McDonald for 18 yards.

Then Dobbs went back to Smith-Schuster on a fade, and Smith-Schuster responded with an acrobatic reception despite battling the sideline and tight coverage from cornerback Steve Nelson for a 20-yard touchdown.

"Man, that was good mutual combat," Tomlin observed.

Smith-Schuster wasn't open when Dobbs let the ball go, but that wasn't reason enough not to throw it.