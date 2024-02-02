Smith named Steelers offensive coordinator

In 2020, Smith guided the Titans offense to be one of the best in the NFL, ranking first or second in multiple categories, including plays of 50+ yards (1st), pass plays of 50+ yards (1st), total offense (2nd), rushing offense (2nd), yards/rush (2nd), red-zone efficiency (2nd), runs of 20+ yards (20, 3rd), yards/play (6.2, 4th), runs of 10+ yards (70, 4th) and third-down conversion rate (46.2, 5th).

The Titans offense averaged 2.86 points/drive in 2020, which led the NFL and ranks as the eighth-best single-season mark in the NFL since 2000. The Titans scored touchdowns on 35.9% of their drives in 2020, which ranks as the fourth-best single-season mark in the NFL since 2000.

Henry rushed for 2,027 yards in 2020, only the eighth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. Henry's 2,027 yards rank fifth all-time in NFL history and helped the Titans to become the NFL's second-ranked offense.

The Titans were among the NFL's top teams in red zone efficiency in Smith's time as offensive coordinator. Their red zone touchdown percentages in 2019 (75.6) and in 2020 (75.0) ranked fourth and fifth respectfully in best single-season marks in the NFL since 2000.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill saw his career take a turn for the better under Smith, earning his first Pro Bowl nod and winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year by both the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers of America in 2019.

In 2019 the Titans were third in rushing, with 138.9 yards per game, and led the NFL in red-zone efficiency (75.6 %).

During his time with the Titans, he worked under multiple head coaches, including Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey and Mike Vrabel, all who have either coached and/or played for the Steelers.

In his first eight seasons with the Titans, he served as tight ends coach (2016-18), assistant tight ends coach (2014-15), offensive line/tight ends assistant coach (2013), offensive quality control coach (2012), and defensive quality control coach (2011).

Smith also spent two seasons with the Washington Commanders (2007-08) as defensive quality control coach, his first role in the NFL coaching ranks, as well as a scouting assistant.