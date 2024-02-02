Smith named Steelers offensive coordinator

The Steelers named Arthur Smith their new offensive coordinator today. Smith joins Coach Mike Tomlin's staff with a wealth of experience, entering his 17th year in the NFL, which includes the last three (2021-23) as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
"It's such a unique opportunity to be able to work for an organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Smith. "With the history and the culture here, and the opportunity to work with Mike Tomlin, to me it's a perfect cultural fit."
He previously served on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff from 2011-20, the final two seasons as offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, years in which the Titans offense was rated as one of the NFL's best.
With Smith at the helm, the Falcons offense put up 400 plus yards in six games in 2023, tied for fourth-most in single-season franchise history. The team also ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game. The Falcons were one of only two teams in the NFL to finish the season with a top-10 rushing attack and a top-five opponent pressure rate.
Rookie running back Bijan Robinson, the Falcons first-round pick who was the eighth overall selection, finished second in the NFL among rookies with 1,463 yards from scrimmage. Robinson also recorded the most yards from scrimmage in Falcons' history by a rookie and led all NFL rookies with 976 yards rushing. He also scored eight touchdowns, four rushing and four receiving.
In addition, Robinson set the Falcons record for most games with 100 yards from scrimmage with six, and most receptions by a running back with 58, and is the fifth rookie in NFL history to record at least 1,400 yards from scrimmage, 55 receptions and four receiving touchdowns.
The Falcons ground game grew overall under Smith's guidance, averaging 74.5 more rushing yards per game in 2022 than in 2021, the largest one season improvement by a team in the NFL since 2001.
The tight end tandem of Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith became the first pair of tight ends to have 500 plus receiving yards in the same season since Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert did so with the Eagles in 2019. Pitts finished with 667 yards, while Smith had 582 yards.
Prior to being hired by the Falcons, Smith spent 10 seasons with the Tennessee Titans, including the final two as the team's offensive coordinator.
Under his guidance the Titans offense was a key factor in the team advancing to the postseason both years, with running back Derrick Henry leading the NFL in rushing both seasons and quarterback Ryan Tannehill lighting it up as well.
The Steelers named Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator
In 2020, Smith guided the Titans offense to be one of the best in the NFL, ranking first or second in multiple categories, including plays of 50+ yards (1st), pass plays of 50+ yards (1st), total offense (2nd), rushing offense (2nd), yards/rush (2nd), red-zone efficiency (2nd), runs of 20+ yards (20, 3rd), yards/play (6.2, 4th), runs of 10+ yards (70, 4th) and third-down conversion rate (46.2, 5th).
The Titans offense averaged 2.86 points/drive in 2020, which led the NFL and ranks as the eighth-best single-season mark in the NFL since 2000. The Titans scored touchdowns on 35.9% of their drives in 2020, which ranks as the fourth-best single-season mark in the NFL since 2000.
Henry rushed for 2,027 yards in 2020, only the eighth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. Henry's 2,027 yards rank fifth all-time in NFL history and helped the Titans to become the NFL's second-ranked offense.
The Titans were among the NFL's top teams in red zone efficiency in Smith's time as offensive coordinator. Their red zone touchdown percentages in 2019 (75.6) and in 2020 (75.0) ranked fourth and fifth respectfully in best single-season marks in the NFL since 2000.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill saw his career take a turn for the better under Smith, earning his first Pro Bowl nod and winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year by both the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers of America in 2019.
In 2019 the Titans were third in rushing, with 138.9 yards per game, and led the NFL in red-zone efficiency (75.6 %).
During his time with the Titans, he worked under multiple head coaches, including Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey and Mike Vrabel, all who have either coached and/or played for the Steelers.
In his first eight seasons with the Titans, he served as tight ends coach (2016-18), assistant tight ends coach (2014-15), offensive line/tight ends assistant coach (2013), offensive quality control coach (2012), and defensive quality control coach (2011).
Smith also spent two seasons with the Washington Commanders (2007-08) as defensive quality control coach, his first role in the NFL coaching ranks, as well as a scouting assistant.
Smith began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, North Carolina, in 2006. He also spent a season at Ole Miss where he was a defensive intern/administrative assistant.