Skiba named Steelers Coach of the Week

Oct 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM
John Skiba, Apollo-Ridge High School
Coach of the Week honors go to John Skiba from Apollo-Ridge High School for their overtime upset of No. 3 Serra Catholic, 43-36. The Vikings played a tight game throughout, with ties of 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, tied at 14 at halftime, 22-22 at the end of the third quarter, and 36-36 at the end of regulation. The Vikings scored on their offensive possession in overtime on a 2-yard run, and then intercepted a Serra pass to complete the upset.

