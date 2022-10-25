Skiba named Steelers Coach of the Week

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 8

John Skiba, Apollo-Ridge High School

Coach of the Week honors go to John Skiba from Apollo-Ridge High School for their overtime upset of No. 3 Serra Catholic, 43-36. The Vikings played a tight game throughout, with ties of 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, tied at 14 at halftime, 22-22 at the end of the third quarter, and 36-36 at the end of regulation. The Vikings scored on their offensive possession in overtime on a 2-yard run, and then intercepted a Serra pass to complete the upset.