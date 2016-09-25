Simms gives his take on the Steelers

"They have to be happy, to win two different ways," said Simms. "What really impressed me the most was last week against Cincinnati in the rain, you are playing a really good defense, a lot of talent so it really limits your passing game. To line up the way they did with the tight ends out there and to be a power offense and win, that was pretty impressive."

One thing in particular that has impressed Simms early on, but not fully surprised him, is the play of running back Le'Veon Bell, who needs just needs 63 yards rushing this week to pass Walter Payton as the oldest player in NFL history to rush for 300 or more yards combined in his team's first three regular season games.

"A lot of things catch my eye whenever I do the Steelers (games)," said Simms. "The athletic ability of the defense, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, and all of that. DeAngelo Williams running was just outstanding. He looks faster and quicker now than he did three years ago. It's a credit to him. He makes the right decisions. He is making people miss. He is getting around the edges. He is doing it all. What a backup to have on a team."

Simms also weighed in a few other topics:

On if the combination of Roethlisberger and Brown are a quarterback-receiver combination that has reach the top level:

"Every team has a plan now for Antonio Brown and it's going to be more than they ever had before just because of the constant success that he has had. The problem with all of that is there are so many other weapons on the offense. Once Le'Veon Bell gets back there that is going to change things, Markus Wheaton (getting back). We just can't sit there and say we are going to double Antonio Brown and let all of these other guys go one-on-one. You are going to lose that battle. This offense, once everybody gets healthy, they all get back on the field, it's going to be fun television."