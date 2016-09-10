Share your #SteelTradition all season long

Tradition.

It's a word that is synonymous with our organization, and our city as a whole. It is something we do to prepare for the big moments. It is a state-of-mind as we put on our uniforms and run out of the tunnel to Terrible Towels waving. It's a Pittsburgh thing.

We all have our own traditions when it comes to a new football season. A special pregame meal for the big day, your Steelers jersey that you've had since you were a kid, a Terrible Towel passed down through generations of your family, and so much more. Tradition means something different to everyone. What does it mean to you?

We want to hear your #SteelTradition. All you have to do is share your story as to why Opening Kickoff is important to you and any special traditions you may have leading up to the big day. The video can be less than one minute, and must be shot horizontally using your phone, tablet or camera.

Members of Steelers Nation Unite can also post their written stories and photos in the new "Traditions" section on SteelersNationUnite.com. You can become a member of Steelers Nation Unite for free today here.

The last (and most important) step, share your video by using the hashtag #SteelTradition on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The best videos will be featured on all of our social media channels throughout the season.