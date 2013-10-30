Series History: Steelers-Patriots

October 30, 2011Pittsburgh 25, New England 17Heinz Field
The Steelers won their fourth straight contest, defeating the New England Patriots 25-17 at Heinz Field. With the win, the Steelers improved to 6-2 on the season.
The Steelers scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the fourth straight game as they drove 68 yards on 11 plays. QB Ben Roethlisbergerfound RB Mewelde Moorefor a five-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead. Roethlisberger finished the game with a season-high 365 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Steelers increased their lead to 10-0 when K Shaun Suishamconnected on a 33-yard field goal. Roethlisberger looked poised to add to the lead but he was picked off by LB Gary Guyton. Guyton's interception set the Patriots up at the Steelers eight-yard line. Two plays later QB Tom Brady found WR Deion Branch for a two-yard touchdown to cut the lead 10-7.
Roethlisberger answered on the ensuing drive, finding WR Antonio Brownfor a seven-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 17-7 lead. Patriots K Stephen Gostkowksi added a 46-yard field goal prior to halftime to cut the lead 17-10.
The Steelers offense continued to control the clock after halftime. Suisham added two field goals (21, 23) to give the Steelers a 23-10 lead. The Patriots made the last few minutes of the fourth quarter very interesting. Brady found TE Aaron Hernandez for a one-yard score to cut the lead to 23-17. The Patriots onside kick attempt failed but the Steelers were unable to run out the clock. That left Brady with less than 30 seconds to work.
The Steelers defense sealed the win when DE Brett Keiselsacked Brady and forced a fumble. The ball rolled through the end zone and out of bounds for a safety. LB LaMarr Woodleyadded two sacks, becoming the first player in team history to register at least 1.5 sacks in four consecutive regular-season games. The Steelers defense held the Patriots to season-lows in total net yards (213), passing yards (198) and points (17).
The Steelers offense totaled 427 total yards (329 passing and 98 rushing), while controlling the football for almost 40 minutes.