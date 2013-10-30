Series History: Steelers-Patriots

The Steelers offense continued to control the clock after halftime. Suisham added two field goals (21, 23) to give the Steelers a 23-10 lead. The Patriots made the last few minutes of the fourth quarter very interesting. Brady found TE Aaron Hernandez for a one-yard score to cut the lead to 23-17. The Patriots onside kick attempt failed but the Steelers were unable to run out the clock. That left Brady with less than 30 seconds to work.