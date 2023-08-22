Secondary tasked with running it back in Atlanta

"I think those guys are both making a case that they belong," Austin maintained. "They've each made some plays. They've each shown improvement, which is what I'm really looking for. They've each shown improvement from game one to game two. We'll see how it plays out here.

"I think it's still a tight competition. It's gonna go down to the wire and we'll see how that shakes out after this week's game."

Austin was more definitive in assessing the depth at outside linebacker behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

That's perceived to be better than it was a season ago, Austin confirmed.

"Right now we feel pretty good about our edge depth," he said. "Markus Golden is a proven vet and I like what he's been doing. (Rookie fourth-round pick) Nick (Herbig) is showing it right now in the practice games. We gotta see if he can take that to the regular season, but I feel better about that position.