Safety first for NFL

The NFL launched Play Smart. Play Safe. today, an initiative to drive progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of head injuries. It is also geared towards enhancing medical protocols and continuing to improve the way the game is taught and played.

The league kicked off the initiative by pledging $100 million in support for independent research and engineering advancements. The pledge builds on the $100 million that the NFL and its partners have already committed to medical and neuroscience research.

The overall goal of the initiative it to protect players and make the game safer.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the initiative in an open letter to fans.

"The NFL has been a leader on health and safety in many ways, and we've made some real strides in recent years," Goodell wrote in the letter. "But when it comes to addressing head injuries in our game, I'm not satisfied, and neither are the owners of the NFL's 32 clubs. We can and will do better."

The Play Safe. Play Smart. initiative has four main points, which include protecting players, advanced technology, medical research, and sharing progress.