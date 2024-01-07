Player of the Week

Rudolph is Digest Player of the Week

Jan 06, 2024 at 07:20 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

MASON RUDOLPH
Quarterback

It's what is unique about playing quarterback in the NFL. Sometimes a winning performance by the quarterback is defined by a cumulative body of work over the course of an entire game, and sometimes it's the result of a single big play that lifts his team and impacts the scoreboard in such a way as to be the difference in the outcome. In his first two starts, Mason Rudolph put together complete, well-rounded performances and was the catalyst in the team's victories vs. Cincinnati and In Seattle.

On Sunday in Baltimore, it was more about a single big-time play in a critical moment when his team needed something dramatic to break out of the doldrums of a nip-and-tuck game being played in the kind of miserable weather conditions that was making any handling of the football an adventure. Rudolph delivered in that situation, too.

In the 17-10 victory over the Ravens, Rudolph completed 18-of-20 (90 percent) for 152 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 115.0. But don't get distracted by the ridiculous completion percentage, because 17 of those combined for a ho-hum 81 yards. It was the other completion – perfectly timed and accurate throw to Diontae Johnson on a third-and-4 from the Pittsburgh 29-yard line that created a 71-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie and put the Steelers on the path to a victory that was simply essential to their quest to qualify for the postseason.

Rudolph is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Najee Harris, who rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries (4.3 average) and a 6-yard touchdown that opened the scoring; Johnson, who finished with 4 catches for 89 yards, including that 71-yard hookup with Rudolph; Eric Rowe, who led the team with 12 tackles and added a pass defensed and a forced fumble; T.J. Watt, who had 8 tackles, including three for loss, plus 2 sacks to finish with 19 on the season before being knocked out of the game with a knee injury; Mark Robinson, who had 5 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble; Marcus Golden, who finished with 3 tackles, a sack, two hits on the quarterback, and a fumble recovery; and Calvin Austin III, who returned 5 punts for 92 yards (18.4 average).

