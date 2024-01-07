Rudolph is Digest Player of the Week

MASON RUDOLPH

Quarterback

It's what is unique about playing quarterback in the NFL. Sometimes a winning performance by the quarterback is defined by a cumulative body of work over the course of an entire game, and sometimes it's the result of a single big play that lifts his team and impacts the scoreboard in such a way as to be the difference in the outcome. In his first two starts, Mason Rudolph put together complete, well-rounded performances and was the catalyst in the team's victories vs. Cincinnati and In Seattle.

On Sunday in Baltimore, it was more about a single big-time play in a critical moment when his team needed something dramatic to break out of the doldrums of a nip-and-tuck game being played in the kind of miserable weather conditions that was making any handling of the football an adventure. Rudolph delivered in that situation, too.

In the 17-10 victory over the Ravens, Rudolph completed 18-of-20 (90 percent) for 152 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 115.0. But don't get distracted by the ridiculous completion percentage, because 17 of those combined for a ho-hum 81 yards. It was the other completion – perfectly timed and accurate throw to Diontae Johnson on a third-and-4 from the Pittsburgh 29-yard line that created a 71-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie and put the Steelers on the path to a victory that was simply essential to their quest to qualify for the postseason.

Rudolph is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.