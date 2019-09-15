Rudolph is Digest Player of the Week

It's never an optimum situation for a football team when its starting quarterback is injured during a game, but Mason Rudolph stepped in for Ben Roethlisberger and showed he was up to the job of being an NFL backup quarterback. Rudolph played the whole second half, and he completed 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) for 112 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception, and a rating of 92.4. He also converted a third-and-5 from the Seattle 26-yard line with a 7-yard scramble on the way to his first of two touchdown passes to Vance McDonald, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Steelers from falling to 0-2 with a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.