Player of the Week

Rudolph is Digest Player of the Week

Sep 15, 2019 at 05:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

MASON RUDOLPH
Quarterback

It's never an optimum situation for a football team when its starting quarterback is injured during a game, but Mason Rudolph stepped in for Ben Roethlisberger and showed he was up to the job of being an NFL backup quarterback. Rudolph played the whole second half, and he completed 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) for 112 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception, and a rating of 92.4. He also converted a third-and-5 from the Seattle 26-yard line with a 7-yard scramble on the way to his first of two touchdown passes to Vance McDonald, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Steelers from falling to 0-2 with a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Rudolph is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Stephon Tuitt, who had four tackles and 2.5 sacks; Vance McDonald, who had seven catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns; Devin Bush, who had seven tackles and a fumble recovery that he returned 11 yards to the Seahawks 3-yard line to set up McDonald's second touchdown catch; and Terrell Edmunds, who led the team with 11 tackles and added a pass defensed.

