Coach of the Week honors for Week 1 go to Coach Cort Rowse from Beaver Area High School. The Bobcats upend neighboring rival and No. 2-ranked Class 2A Beaver Falls 31-28 in an exciting game that saw several lead changes. Beaver moved ahead for good with just under three minutes left with a big 38-yard touchdown pass. The Bobcats remain unbeaten at 2-0 to start the 2023 campaign.