Rowe is Digest Player of the Week

A key contributor during the season-ending three-game winning streak that got the Steelers into the playoffs, Eric Rowe carried that level of play into Monday's Wild Card Round Game against the Bills in Buffalo. Rowe finished second on the team with 8 tackles, and he broke up a third-down pass down the middle of the field late in the second quarter that forced the Bills into a field goal attempt. That kick was blocked, and the Steelers ultimately converted that into their first touchdown in a game they would lose, 31-17.