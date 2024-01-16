Player of the Week

Rowe is Digest Player of the Week

Jan 15, 2024 at 08:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

ERIC ROWE
Safety

A key contributor during the season-ending three-game winning streak that got the Steelers into the playoffs, Eric Rowe carried that level of play into Monday's Wild Card Round Game against the Bills in Buffalo. Rowe finished second on the team with 8 tackles, and he broke up a third-down pass down the middle of the field late in the second quarter that forced the Bills into a field goal attempt. That kick was blocked, and the Steelers ultimately converted that into their first touchdown in a game they would lose, 31-17.

Rowe is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Cam Heyward, who had 6 tackles, including 1 for loss; Elandon Roberts, who had five tackles, a hit on the quarterback, and a pass defensed in the end zone; and Diontae Johnson, who caught 4 passes for 48 yards, including the 10-yard touchdown that was the Steelers first points in the game.

Related Content

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of the Week

Sometimes a single big play by the QB is the difference for his team
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

122 yards, 4.5 average, 2 TDs were what the team needed in Seattle
news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

195 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns spark 34-11 victory
news

Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

Three of his catches converted possession downs; the other was a TD
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Despite an injured groin, he played every snap at ILB and was a factor
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

His 1.5 sacks gave him 6 this season to rank second on the team
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

He completed 72.7 percent with no turnovers in a 421-yard day by the offense
news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

He had 58.2 percent of the yards, 60 percent of the points vs. Browns
news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

His first 100-yard game as a pro was a big part of a 23-19 win over Green Bay
news

Alexander is Digest Player of the Week

His INT in the end zone with 6 seconds left was the difference
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Stat line included 1.5 sacks, 2 hits on the QB, and 1 tackle-for-loss
Advertising