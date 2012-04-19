Rooney receives Legends of Leadership award

Community College of Allegheny County is a place where the leaders of tomorrow are molded, where those who will take the Pittsburgh region to new heights are gaining a valuable education.

But on Thursday night, it was today's leaders that were the focus as Community College of Allegheny County Educational Foundation held their 2012 "Legends in Leadership" awards banquet at Heinz Field, recognizing those who make it possible to provide quality education to the students.

Steelers President Art Rooney II was among those honored as a Legend in Leadership, not just for his efforts in helping CCAC, but also for his numerous charitable activities and his professional leadership.

"Mr. Rooney's contributions are too numerous to count," said Dr. Alex Johnson, President of CCAC. "I know among his favorite outreach efforts is the United Way. I know because of his leadership and Dave Malone's leadership, the fundraising has been record breaking.

"Art has had a long-standing relationship with CCAC. The Steelers provide scholarships and internships for our students. His family is gracious and humble in terms of their contributions. We are delighted to honor Art and quite honestly it's long overdue."

Rooney is involved in numerous charities, including serving as the 2012 United Way of Allegheny County Campaign Chair and board member, as well as serving on the boards of the Pittsburgh Children's Museum, the Pittsburgh Public Theater and the Extra Mile Foundation.

"The nice thing about getting this award is how many great people in the community I have been able to work with to make a difference," said Rooney. "Dr. Johnson and all of the folks at CCAC are a great example of that. They have been partnering with us for a long time, and when you do that to provide leadership, that's how you make a difference."

Rooney has continued the bond his father, Dan Rooney, Sr., developed with CCAC, working hand-in-hand with the school to improve the region.

"CCAC has been a great neighbor to us," said Rooney. "We have worked together on projects to improve the North Shore area and the North Side. It's a great institution doing important work in our community."

Rooney received his award from Sy Holzer, President of PNC Bank and honorary chairman for the dinner that has raised over $1 million since it was first held in 1998.

"Art is one of those quiet people who doesn't like to take a lot of credit for anything, but he is one of those great people in Pittsburgh who has distinguished himself in his legal career and business," said Holzer. "Then you look at the personal side and Art is a person who never turns down a worthy cause. He is one of the key people leading the United Way and the money we give. There are so many other things too. He is also a great family man.

"You go top to bottom, professional, business, charitable, community, family – I don't know if there is much else you can add to that."