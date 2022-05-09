Rookie draft pick jersey numbers determined

draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

May 09, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers rookies will report to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex later this week for the team's rookie minicamp, which runs Friday through Sunday. It will be the first time the group will be gathered together as a unit.

And now we know what jersey numbers the draft picks will wear.

Below is the full numerical list of the rookie's numbers, which they will be wearing during minicamp.

5 – Chris Oladokun, QB

8 – Kenny Pickett, QB

14 – George Pickens, WR

19 – Calvin Austin III, WR

83 – Connor Heyward, TE/FB

93 – Mark Robinson, LB

98 – DeMarvin Leal, DE

