Player of the Week

Rogers is Digest Player of Week

Aug 18, 2016 at 03:21 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

ELI ROGERS
Wide Receiver

The Steelers went to training camp at the end of July looking for someone to emerge as a slot receiver. They didn't get a whole lot accomplished during this summer's second preseason game – a 17-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field – but they may have figured that out.

Eli Rogers spent a good bit of training camp endearing himself to both offensive coordinator Todd Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as a talented and reliable slot receiver, and against the Eagles he brought some of what he had been showing in practice to an actual game situation.

Rogers caught four passes for 39 yards, two of which converted third-down situations. He also had a 17-yard punt return and showed solid decision-making in terms of when to field the ball.

Eli Rogers is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were punter Jordan Berry, who had his second strong out this preseason with a 51.0 average on his two punts; Montell Garner, who had five tackles and a forced fumble; Arthur Moats, who had the Steelers' only sack; Doran Grant, who had one pass defensed and one fumble recovery; Al-Hajj Shabazz, who had four tackles and broke up a pass in the end zone; and Tyler Matakevich, who had five tackles, including one for loss.

GAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 2 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Game action from the Pittsburgh Steelers' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

No Title
1 / 77
No Title
2 / 77
No Title
3 / 77
No Title
4 / 77
No Title
5 / 77
No Title
6 / 77
No Title
7 / 77
No Title
8 / 77
No Title
9 / 77
No Title
10 / 77
No Title
11 / 77
No Title
12 / 77
No Title
13 / 77
No Title
14 / 77
No Title
15 / 77
No Title
16 / 77
No Title
17 / 77
No Title
18 / 77
No Title
19 / 77
No Title
20 / 77
No Title
21 / 77
No Title
22 / 77
No Title
23 / 77
No Title
24 / 77
No Title
25 / 77
No Title
26 / 77
No Title
27 / 77
No Title
28 / 77
No Title
29 / 77
No Title
30 / 77
No Title
31 / 77
No Title
32 / 77
No Title
33 / 77
No Title
34 / 77
No Title
35 / 77
No Title
36 / 77
No Title
37 / 77
No Title
38 / 77
No Title
39 / 77
No Title
40 / 77
No Title
41 / 77
No Title
42 / 77
No Title
43 / 77
No Title
44 / 77
No Title
45 / 77
No Title
46 / 77
No Title
47 / 77
No Title
48 / 77
No Title
49 / 77
No Title
50 / 77
No Title
51 / 77
No Title
52 / 77
No Title
53 / 77
No Title
54 / 77
No Title
55 / 77
No Title
56 / 77
No Title
57 / 77
No Title
58 / 77
No Title
59 / 77
No Title
60 / 77
No Title
61 / 77
No Title
62 / 77
No Title
63 / 77
No Title
64 / 77
No Title
65 / 77
No Title
66 / 77
No Title
67 / 77
No Title
68 / 77
No Title
69 / 77
No Title
70 / 77
No Title
71 / 77
No Title
72 / 77
No Title
73 / 77
No Title
74 / 77
No Title
75 / 77
No Title
76 / 77
No Title
77 / 77
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

Even on a day when the opponent scored 38 points, Heyward found a way to be a standout

news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

His 102 yards receiving was the highest single-game total for a Steelers RB or WR in 2022

news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year OLB finished with 1.5 of the team's 2 sacks and 1 of the team's 2 tackles for loss

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His second interception of the season was the defense's only significant play vs. New England

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His pick-6 set a tone, and his blocked PAT sent the game into OT where Boswell's FG won it

news

Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

The most veteran QB on the roster finished strong, led offense to 16 of the 19 points it scored

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Once again the QB, with some help from a takeaway by the defense, pulls out a victory

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His batted pass that turned into an INT and fumble recovery for a TD provided early hope vs. KC

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Four sacks leaves him 1.5 away from breaking Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

93 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving put him over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 8th time

Advertising