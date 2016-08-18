Rogers is Digest Player of Week

The Steelers went to training camp at the end of July looking for someone to emerge as a slot receiver. They didn't get a whole lot accomplished during this summer's second preseason game – a 17-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field – but they may have figured that out.

Eli Rogers spent a good bit of training camp endearing himself to both offensive coordinator Todd Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as a talented and reliable slot receiver, and against the Eagles he brought some of what he had been showing in practice to an actual game situation.

Rogers caught four passes for 39 yards, two of which converted third-down situations. He also had a 17-yard punt return and showed solid decision-making in terms of when to field the ball.

Eli Rogers is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.