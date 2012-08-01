Roethlisberger says shoulder is fine

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed on Wednesday that he suffered a slight partial rotator cuff tear last season against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field, on Nov. 6.

"It happened early last year," said Roethlisberger following practice. "We worked really hard at getting it right to play. I never missed any time. Dr. James Bradley, the trainers, John Norwig, everybody, just spent so much time rehabbing and getting it right. It feels great right now. It isn't a new injury. It's nothing new. I never complained about anything. I was simply making a statement about something."

Roethlisberger said no surgery was required and that he has not lost any strength in the shoulder.

"The way it was explained to me is that it's torn like string cheese long ways, instead of sideways, which is 'the better way to tear it,'" explained Roethlisberger. "It's only a partial tear. That's why I haven't seen any side effects of loss of strength.

"I take less throws because of that, but also because I am getting a little bit older and might as well save the arm a little bit."

Roethlisberger, who recently turned 30, also said, "it was one of those ones where the doctor says to avoid throwing too much in walk-thrus and stuff where you don't have to throw and try not to land on it," said Roethlisberger. "It happened in the Baltimore game and just got extended the wrong way. It was never an issue. I've dealt with a lot of pain and it wasn't going to take me out."

When asked after practice if there were any concerns about the injury, Coach Mike Tomlin said there were none and he wouldn't be limited at all. Roethlisberger also said it would not limit his work in camp.