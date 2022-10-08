Rock Steelers Style is celebrating 'A New Era' 

-->> Purchase tickets for Rock Steelers Style 2022: A New Era

Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show which features players and their families, will take place on Friday, October 14 at Stage AE.

This year's show, which is presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC, and UPMC Health Plan, is about the new blood in the Steelers locker room this season.

"Our theme is celebrating a new era," said Greta Rooney, who co-chairs the show along with her husband, Steelers President Art Rooney II, and Mike and Kiya Tomlin. "We came up with it because we have legends that have left us, and they are tossing the ball over to the new generation. We're excited to continue the Steelers pride with the new crew."

After two years of the show being virtual because of protocols, Rooney is excited to have it back in person so fans can get a better feel for the players off the field.

"I am so excited to get back to Stage AE, seeing the players there, their families, teammates," said Rooney. "And for the community to get a look up close and be with us that night.

"It's such a softer side. It' always great to see them with their helmets off. They show up to Stage AE, they get on the stage, they are so proud of their families and teammates. And for the fans they get a front row seat into seeing how great our players are in the community."

Among the fashions that will be on display are ones from Kiya Tomlin's NFL Line, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind pieces she designed just for the show.

"Once the show is over, I have a full year to think about and get excited about the next year," said Tomlin. "As a creative mind, I am always going and going. This year we are going to merge the two using pieces from my line and also Steelers jerseys and kind of create one of kind pieces that may enter into the auction."

The team will also host an online auction to benefit the charities, which includes signed items from former and current Steelers players, a Kiya Tomlin Custom Design and Styling Session, a game-worn T.J. Watt jersey, a game-worn Heath Miller jersey, the Steelers Winter Getaway for 2 and much more. The auction will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 21.