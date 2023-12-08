Player of the Week

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Dec 08, 2023 at 12:03 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

ELANDON ROBERTS
Inside Linebacker

He injured a groin and wasn't able to finish the game against the Cardinals, and then on a short week he was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and was listed as questionable for Thursday night against the Patriots. With his team dangerously thin at inside linebacker, Elandon Roberts not only played, but he played every snap of the 21-18 loss to New England, and he was a factor.

Roberts finished with 6 tackles, including 1 for loss, plus a sack, and he popped a pass away from JuJu Smith-Schuster that allowed Mykal Walker to intercept for the Steelers only takeaway of the game. Roberts is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Cam Heyward, who had 6 tackles, including 1 for loss, plus a sack; Miles Killebrew, who blocked his second punt of the season to set up a short touchdown drive in the fourth quarter; and Mitch Trubisky, who completed 22-of-35 (62.9 percent) for 190 yards, with 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a rating of 74.7, while also rushing 8 times for 30 yards, which produced one touchdown and converted a third-and-1 and a fourth-and-1.

