Roberts is Digest Player of Week

ELANDON ROBERTS

Inside Linebacker

He injured a groin and wasn't able to finish the game against the Cardinals, and then on a short week he was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and was listed as questionable for Thursday night against the Patriots. With his team dangerously thin at inside linebacker, Elandon Roberts not only played, but he played every snap of the 21-18 loss to New England, and he was a factor.

Roberts finished with 6 tackles, including 1 for loss, plus a sack, and he popped a pass away from JuJu Smith-Schuster that allowed Mykal Walker to intercept for the Steelers only takeaway of the game. Roberts is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.