Roberts is Digest Player of Week

ELANDON ROBERTS

Inside Linebacker

The defense recorded three sacks, had three takeaways and did not allow a touchdown on any of the Jaguars three possessions in the red zone, but even with all of that the Steelers fell to 4-3 because of a 20-10 loss on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Elandon Roberts was one of the standouts for the defense with 5 tackles including one for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 2 hits on the quarterback. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.