Roberts is Digest Player of Week

ELANDON ROBERTS
Inside Linebacker
The defense recorded three sacks, had three takeaways and did not allow a touchdown on any of the Jaguars three possessions in the red zone, but even with all of that the Steelers fell to 4-3 because of a 20-10 loss on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.
Elandon Roberts was one of the standouts for the defense with 5 tackles including one for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 2 hits on the quarterback. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered was Cole Holcomb, who led the team with 11 tackles and added a fumble recovery; Damontae Kazee, who had 5 tackles and an interception; and George Pickens, who only had one catch, but it was good for a 22-yard touchdown when he jumped over safety Andrew Wingard and Montaric Brown on the way to the end zone.