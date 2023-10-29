Player of the Week

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Oct 29, 2023 at 04:40 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

ELANDON ROBERTS
Inside Linebacker

The defense recorded three sacks, had three takeaways and did not allow a touchdown on any of the Jaguars three possessions in the red zone, but even with all of that the Steelers fell to 4-3 because of a 20-10 loss on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Elandon Roberts was one of the standouts for the defense with 5 tackles including one for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 2 hits on the quarterback. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered was Cole Holcomb, who led the team with 11 tackles and added a fumble recovery; Damontae Kazee, who had 5 tackles and an interception; and George Pickens, who only had one catch, but it was good for a 22-yard touchdown when he jumped over safety Andrew Wingard and Montaric Brown on the way to the end zone.

