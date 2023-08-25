Roberts is Digest Player of Week

ELANDON ROBERTS

Inside Linebacker

The Steelers have remade their group of inside linebackers, with the top three players all being veterans signed as unrestricted free agents. It remains to be seen how the Steelers will utilize and deploy Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Kwon Alexander, because each individual has a different skill-set, and each individual also could end up with "green dot" responsibility , which means he would be the player receiving the defensive play-call from the sideline and then be responsible for communicating it to the rest of the players on the field.

In the 24-0 win in Atlanta that allowed the Steelers to finish with a perfect 3-0 preseason, Roberts looked to be up to all aspects of the task. He had three tackles, including 1 tackle for loss vs. the run and 1 sack, as well as handling a share of the "green dot" responsibilities. Roberts is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.