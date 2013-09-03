Redman to start, Jones to play

On Monday Isaac Redman said he wasn't told yet if he would start against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but Coach Mike Tomlin made it official on Tuesday. Redman will start, with a yet to be named rotation available to give him a breather when needed.

"We know what Isaac is capable of," said Tomlin. "He has answered the bell for us in the past. We expect him to do it in a big way moving forward, starting this weekend."

Tomlin also said LaRod Stephens-Howling will handle kickoff returns along with Felix Jones, while Antonio Brown and Marcus Wheaton will handle the punt return duties.

Fullback Will Johnson (hamstring) was a partial participant in Monday's practice and is expected to get more work as the week goes on. His availability for Sunday's game will become clearer as the week progresses.

"We will leave the light on for him and make a determination regarding his availability in the later part of the week," said Tomlin.

Rookie linebacker Jarvis Jones worked his way back onto the field on Monday and while Tomlin said Jason Worilds will start at right outside linebacker, Jones will play.

Tight end Heath Miller was activated from the PUP list on Monday, with his return to the field yet to be determined.

"We'll keep a close eye on him, not only in terms of what he does but how his body responds to it will be an indicator of his readiness," said Tomlin. "We will monitor that day-to-day."

The only player Tomlin ruled out is running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell is no longer wearing a walking boot, but Tomlin said he still isn't expected to play.