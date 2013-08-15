Redman, Bell injured in practice

It wasn't a good day at running back for the Steelers as both Isaac Redman and Le'Veon Bell, listed as co-starters on the depth chart, left practice injured.

Redman suffered a stinger early in practice after getting hit in 11-on-11 drills.

Bell went down in the second half of practice during a period that was not live contact, reinjuring the knee that kept him out of the preseason opener against the Giants.

"(Le'Veon) will be evaluated shortly and we will have more information regarding his status once we get that evaluation," said Tomlin. "Isaac with the stinger, as soon as he regains strength will be back in participation."

The amount of playing time starters will get on Monday night against the Washington Redskins has not been finalized yet, but wide receiver Antonio Brown knows no matter how long they are out there, the goal is to improve.

"It's the preseason," said Brown. "We want to take a step each week. Each week is a new opportunity. I am sure we will be excited to get back on the grass, play a little bit more, develop a little bit more rhythm and chemistry and see some touchdowns. "

Brown likes what he has seen from the offense so far, and feels as long as they keep heading in the right direction positive results will follow.

"I think we are doing some great things," said Brown. "We are coming a long way, making the right strides. I think if we continue on that path we will be great."