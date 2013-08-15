training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Redman, Bell injured in practice

Aug 15, 2013 at 12:27 PM

It wasn't a good day at running back for the Steelers as both Isaac Redman and Le'Veon Bell, listed as co-starters on the depth chart, left practice injured.

Redman suffered a stinger early in practice after getting hit in 11-on-11 drills.

Bell went down in the second half of practice during a period that was not live contact, reinjuring the knee that kept him out of the preseason opener against the Giants.

"(Le'Veon) will be evaluated shortly and we will have more information regarding his status once we get that evaluation," said Tomlin. "Isaac with the stinger, as soon as he regains strength will be back in participation."

The amount of playing time starters will get on Monday night against the Washington Redskins has not been finalized yet, but wide receiver Antonio Brown knows no matter how long they are out there, the goal is to improve.

"It's the preseason," said Brown. "We want to take a step each week. Each week is a new opportunity. I am sure we will be excited to get back on the grass, play a little bit more, develop a little bit more rhythm and chemistry and see some touchdowns. "

Brown likes what he has seen from the offense so far, and feels as long as they keep heading in the right direction positive results will follow.

"I think we are doing some great things," said Brown. "We are coming a long way, making the right strides. I think if we continue on that path we will be great."

The Steelers are in the home stretch of training camp at St. Vincent College, with only two practices remaining. The team will practice on Friday (Aug. 16) and Saturday (Aug 17) before breaking camp.  Campus and the UPMC Steelers Experience will open at 12 noon each day and practice begins at 2:55 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Labriola on the win over the Jaguars

Tomlin: 'Obviously we've got some correcting and some things to do based on that performance'

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Once again the QB, with some help from a takeaway by the defense, pulls out a victory

news

Tomlin on Bush, O-line, heat, Leal

'He's competing, he's making some plays, and I'm excited about him answering some of those questions'

news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 20

If Warren is to win a spot on the 53-man roster, he better not fumble in preseason games anymore

news

Practice report: Aug. 18

During the final padded practice at SVC, everyone held their breath when Cam limped to the bench

news

Practice report: Aug. 17

So far, this week has been, and may continue to be, a home run for Kenny Pickett

news

Practice report: Aug. 16

During Tuesday's session, Harvin stretched his leg with 6 punts that traveled 60-plus yards

news

Weidl understands what it takes

'It means a little bit more when you're from the area and you work for this team'

news

Practice report: Aug. 15

This time, Maulet's interception helped the defense dominate the period devoted to two-minute

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Labriola on the win over Seattle

Trubisky (left) and Pickett, plus Rudolph all play well to leave QB competition with no clear winner

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

Advertising