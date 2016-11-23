 Skip to main content
Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

Nov 22, 2016 at 11:59 PM
  • Chat It Up (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    Check out the *PG's *Ed Bouchette's chat transcript from yesterday for updates on the Black & Gold.
  • Same Game, Same Plan (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    The Steelers' defense isn't changing the way it prepares for the Colts, even despite injuries to Indianapolis. 
  • Paying Off (Steelers.com)
    Rookie S Sean Davis' hard work hasn't gone unnoticed.
  • Back In Time (Steelers.com)
    Take a look back at a memorable Steelers victory over the Colts as both teams prepare to face each other Thanksgiving night. 
