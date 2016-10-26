Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- Let's Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Take a look at the *PG's *Ed Bouchette's chat transcript from yesterday for the latest on the Steelers.
- Go Green (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
TE Ladarius Green took the practice field for the first time yesterday.
- Munch On Munch (Steelers.com)
OL coach Mike Munchak spoke about the standard his father set for him, which he now sets for others.
- Getting Better (Steelers.com)
Assistant HC/DL coach John Mitchell has confidence his group will continue to improve.