Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- Learning and Leading (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
From a young age, GM Kevin Colbert began working hard to get to where he is today.
- A Solid Foundation (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
QB Ben Roethlisberger and OC Todd Haley have a relationship built on trust and a desire to win.
- Trimming Down (Steelers.com)
In case you missed it, the Steelers met the league-mandated 75 player deadline yesterday afternoon.
- Tomlin Takes (Steelers.com)
Check out some noteworthy comments from HC Mike Tomlin, as he addressed the media for the final time before the Steelers take on the Carolina Panthers in their preseason finale tomorrow night.