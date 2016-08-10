Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- Practice Report (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Read up on yesterday's first joint practice with the Detroit Lions in Latrobe, Pa.
- Get To Know Him (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Learn a little more about Steelers rookie RB and Mercyhurst graduate, Brandon Brown-Dukes.
- A Motivating Approach (Steelers.com)
Steelers LB L.J. Fort is thankful Pittsburgh allows everyone a chance to put on a uniform.
- National Recognition (Steelers.com)
As the Steelers prepare for the 2016 season at Saint Vincent College, take a look at what some of the national media members have to say about the Black & Gold.