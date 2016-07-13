Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- Two-Sport Talent (ESPN.com)
See which Steeler was named to ESPN's list of the best baseball players in the NFL.
- From Pittsburgh To "Paradise City" (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Guns N' Roses made an epic return to Pittsburgh, playing to an excited Heinz Field crowd last night.
- Man Of Honor (Steelers.com)
Check out when the Steelers will honor 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Kevin Greene.
- HOF Profile (Steelers.com)
Former Steelers HC and Hall of Famer Chuck Noll changed the Pittsburgh Steelers for the better during his time at the helm.